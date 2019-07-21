HOGGE, Charles "Chuck" Franklin. It is with great sadness that the family of Charles "Chuck" Franklin Hogge announces his sudden passing at the age of 31 on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He will forever will be remembered by his surviving loved ones, "Mama" Melissa Renee Smith (stepdad, Mike); "Dad" Keith Hogge (stepmom, Margie); brothers, Shawn (Lauren) and Jessie (Kimberly) Hogge; wife, Brandi; stepchildren, Tegan, Takya, Braylen and Jayson; and two "bonus" children, Ryleigh and Bella; nieces, nephews, his numerous extended family and dear friends. Chuck was a country boy at heart who had a loving soul that placed an imprint on everyone's heart that he met. His career consisted of being a jack of all trades, there was no job that he wasn't able to perform. A Celebration of Life will be held August 3, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the American Legion Post 90, 17662 Beaver Dam Road, Beaverdam, Virginia 23015.View online memorial