HOGGE, Ms. Deborah S., 69, passed away on June 28, 2020, at home. Born in Raleigh, N.C., she was the daughter of Bruce and Celestia Strickland (deceased). She is survived by her sister, Linda; and her children: son, Stephen (his wife, Melissa and daughters, Helen and Hazel); daughter, Amy (her husband, Daniel, son, Elijah and daughter, Selah); and daughter, Megan (her husband, Ryan and son, Benjamin). Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Salvation Army.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'It is not financially feasible': Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens won't reopen under Phase 3 restrictions
-
Jean-Jacques Bakery in Carytown permanently closed after owners die
-
UPDATED: Stoney announces new Richmond Police chief as Interim chief steps down after 11 days
-
Washington and Lee University professors discuss name change and removal of all references to the Confederacy