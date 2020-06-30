HOGGE, Ms. Deborah S., 69, passed away on June 28, 2020, at home. Born in Raleigh, N.C., she was the daughter of Bruce and Celestia Strickland (deceased). She is survived by her sister, Linda; and her children: son, Stephen (his wife, Melissa and daughters, Helen and Hazel); daughter, Amy (her husband, Daniel, son, Elijah and daughter, Selah); and daughter, Megan (her husband, Ryan and son, Benjamin). Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Salvation Army.

View online memorial