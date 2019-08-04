HOKE, Charles Lester Jr., died July 25, 2019, at The Residences at Thomas Circle in Washington, D.C. Mr. Hoke was born July 26, 1939, in Emporia, Virginia, where he grew up the son of the late Hattie (Powell) and Charles L. Hoke Sr. He received his degree in foreign affairs at the University of Virginia. After military service, he worked for Caltex Oil in New York City and later joined the Sears international program and was sent for executive training to Washington, D.C. During that time, he was an usher at the Washington National Cathedral, gave Sunday tours of the church and married Mary Lucille (Celia) Coletta there in 1967, his wife of 52 years. Subsequently, he served with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) with postings in Rome, Italy and Taegu, Korea. Returning to Washington, D.C. in the mid-1970s, he worked for the U.S. Department of Labor with its nationwide Job Service. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. August 11, 2019, at Echols Funeral Home, 806 Brunswick Avenue, Emporia, Va. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Echols Funeral Home. Graveside service will be in Emporia Cemetery on Brunswick Avenue. A reception will follow at First Presbyterian Church, 210 Main Street, Emporia, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Cathedral Association, 3101 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. 20016. Online condolences may be left at echolsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial