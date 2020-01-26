HOLBROOK, Betty Lou Brooks, 82, passed away peacefully at her home in Maidens on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John. She is survived by her children, Jack Margulies Jr. (Karen), Joyce Mitchell, Teresa Daniel (Gary), Cyndi Terry (Chip) and Shannon Sheehy (granddaughter she raised as her daughter [Chris]); grandchildren, Jessica Bray (Ricardo), Cherie Tuck (Chris), Dana Daniel (Dori), John Ryan Phifer (Amber), Trevor Terry, Miranda Terry; and 12 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her beloved dogs, Noemi and Bella. Betty was always the happiest when all her children were around her. Her door was always open and she was ready to feed you. Her life revolved around her children. She also loved dogs and wanted to save them all. She had a heart of gold. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their care, support and love during this difficult time. A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, February 1, at 1 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church, 465 Broad Street Road, Manakin, Virginia 23103. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice at HeartlandHospiceFund.org/Donate. Please visit online guestbook at lacyfh.com.View online memorial
