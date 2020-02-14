HOLCOMB, Ella Louise Branch, of Amelia, age 75, wife of the late Leroy James Holcomb, entered into eternal rest February 6, 2020, at her residence. She is survived by her two daughters, Terry Evans (Ray) and Erica Roberts; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Davis; other relatives and many friends. Memorial service, Saturday, February 15, 1 p.m., Amelia County High School Auditorium, 8500 Otterburn Rd., Amelia, Va. Interment private. V.Y. Scott in charge of services.View online memorial
