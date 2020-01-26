HOLCOMB, John Burnett, surrounded by his sons, entered peacefully into eternal life on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Patriots Colony in Williamsburg, Va. He was born April 23, 1932, in Massena, N.Y., to the late Edgar and Geraldine Holcomb. He is survived by his three sons, Michael and wife, Petra, David and wife, Paula and Robert and wife, Brona; three grandchildren, Nathan and wife, Alexis, Matthew John Holcomb and Anna Leigh Holcomb; and great-grandchild, Coral Madison Holcomb. John attended Amherst College, graduating with a bachelor's in history and later got his doctorate in dentistry at Washington University. John retired as a Navy Captain before working as a professor at MCV School of Dentistry, where he was proudly voted professor of the year 14 years in a row by the students. John's late wife, Jane D. Holcomb, was his best friend and his most treasured companion. John enjoyed traveling, golfing, skiing and going to the OBX but more than anything, spending time with his family. He was a dignified man who consistently put others before himself. He was an irreplaceable part in the lives of those he left. The Holcomb family is grateful for the years of service and friendship the staff of Patriots Colony gave to John. A memorial service of John Holcomb's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, at Patriots Colony, 6000 Patriots Colony Dr., Williamsburg Va. 23188. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of John and Jane Holcomb to Hospice Support Care of Williamsburg, Hospice House, 4445 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg, Va. 23188. Nelsen Funeral Home of Williamsburg, Va., is in charge of arrangements. Memories can be shared online at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.View online memorial
HOLCOMB, JOHN
To plant a tree in memory of JOHN HOLCOMB as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.