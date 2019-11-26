HOLDER, Donald Lamar, 79, of Victoria, Va., joined his wife, Jean Davis Holder, in Heaven on November 24, 2019. He was the son of the late Charles Elliott Holder and Helen Barker Holder. He is survived by his son, Wayne Holder and wife, Beth; his daughter, Sharon Worley and husband, Gary; five grandchildren, Ryan Worley (Amy), Cody Holder (Taylor), Kasey Worley, Corbin Holder and Holt Worley; one great-grandson, Luke Worley. The family will receive friends Tuesday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Staples Funeral Home in Victoria, where funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. Interment in the Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Lunenburg Health Services, P.O. Box 121, Victoria, Va. 23974 or to Victoria Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 1419, Victoria, Va. 23974. Online condolences may be made at www.staplesfh.com.View online memorial