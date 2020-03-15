HOLDER, MAE

HOLDER, Mrs. Mae N., age 90, of Varina, died Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Holder III. Mae is survived by her daughter, Billie Brockman (John); grandsons, Jay (Lindsay) and Will Brockman; great-granddaughter, Edie Brockman; and her brother, Bo Newcomb. Remains rest at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Laurel Hill United Methodist Church, 1919 New Market Rd., Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Memorial Fund at Laurel Hill UMC or the Richmond SPCA.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 16
Visitation
Monday, March 16, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Nelsen Funeral Home
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 17
Graveside Service
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
11:00AM
Laurel Hill United Methodist Church
1919 New Market Rd.
Richmond, VA 23231
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Remembering Loved Ones
