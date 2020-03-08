HOLLAND, Bill, 71, remembered for the joy and laughter he shared with others. God called Junius William Holland Jr. "Bill" to his heavenly home on March 1, 2020. Born on May 25, 1948, to his beloved parents, Junius William Holland and Hattie Greene Holland. From day one, he brought joy and laughter to those around him. The memories he created with those who loved him will be cherished many lifetimes over. He will be greatly missed by those he left behind. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Deborah; son, Trae (Kristin); son-in-law, Lane Hariu (Michelle); daughter-in-law, Ashley Wittig (John); grandchildren, Quintin and Kamerin Holland; sister, Kathy Holland; sister-in-law, Sandi (Greg); several nieces and nephews and his "fur-baby," Max. The family will receive friends 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at Bliley's Staples Mill Chapel in Richmond, Va., with the funeral immediately following. All are welcome to attend. Share condolences at www.blileys.com.View online memorial
