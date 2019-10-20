HOLLEY, DEBRA

HOLLEY, Debra Patricia, of Washington, D.C. and Richmond area resident, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. She is survived by her mother, children, grandchildren, siblings, family and friends. Viewing Sunday, October 20, 2019, 4 to 5 p.m. Service October 20, 2019, 5 p.m., First Tabernacle Beth El, 401 New York Avenue N.W., Washington, D.C. 20001. Interment Monday, October 21, 2019, 12 p.m., Belleville Cemetery, Suffolk, Va.

