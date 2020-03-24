HOLLIDAY, Bobby Lynn, 44, October 18, 1975 - March 20, 2020, leaves each of his family and friends with their own special memory. Mom smiles when she hears the words, "what did y'all have for dinner?" Bobby is survived by his mom and dad, Jeff and Sherry Holliday; grandmother, Jeannette Holliday; sister, Jackie Ellett (Charles); brother, Donald Holliday (Jennifer); his daughters, Savannah, Gracie and Sophie Holliday and their mother, Kristie Holliday; his son and daughter, Brayden and Marley Holliday and their mother, DeAnna Griffith. He is also survived by his nephews, Jared Worley, Benjamin, Levi and Asher Holliday; as well as a multitude of beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He also leaves behind a special friend, Lisa Curry; and lifelong best friends, "Coach" Harris and Chris Howe. He was loved dearly and will be missed by all. A memorial service for family will be held 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue. Interment will be private in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.View online memorial
