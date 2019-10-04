HOLLIDAY, James, age 69, of Richmond, departed this life September 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, James and Evelyn Holliday; and one brother, Ronald Holliday. He is survived by his wife, Claretha Holliday; six stepchildren, 18 stepgrandchildren, 14 stepgreat-grandchildren, six sisters, three brothers, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Saturday.View online memorial