HOLLIDAY, Lovelene Beatrice Owen, 97, departed this life Sunday, October 6, 2019. "Bea," as she was known to most, was born in Fluvanna County, Virginia, Sunday, July 2, 1922. She was the youngest child of George Macon Owen and Lovelene Mae Hailey Owen. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Francis Holliday; sister, Louise Leary; and brothers, Edward and Reginald Owen. Bea graduated from Scottsville High School in 1940. She is survived by her daughter, Lovelene Frances Holliday Britt; son-in-law, Norman Douglas Britt Jr.; grandson, Darin K. Britt and his wife, Cindy C. Britt and her children and grandchildren. All services are private.