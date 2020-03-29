HOLLIDAY, Michael Douglas, age 67, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Claude "Mike" Holliday; and his mother, Jean Perrin. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Holliday; daughters, Cathy Calhoun (Jon) and April Newcomb (Kevin); sister, Pat McNear (Frank); and five grandchildren, Sarah, Mason and Henry Calhoun and Owen Michael and Tinsley Newcomb. He worked in the Sheet Metal Trade with the last 40 years in Sheet Metal Local 100. He was the rock of the family and he will be greatly missed. Services and burial will be private.View online memorial
