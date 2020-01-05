HOLLINS, Carrie North, 89, of Bon Air, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Russell Hollins; daughter, Karen Garris; son, Michael Hollins; two granddaughters, Megan Alexander (Brandon) and Caitlin Garris; two great-granddaughters, Landrie and Lochlyn Alexander. Carrie enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, who affectionately called her "Mimi." She was a member of Bon Air Baptist Church and a previous member of Crestwood Farms Garden Club. Services will be private.View online memorial
