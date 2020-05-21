HOLLINS, George Hudson Sr., passed away peacefully at the age of 87, surrounded by family on the evening of May 18, 2020. He had been a resident of Sitter and Barfoot Veterans Care Center in Richmond, Va., for the past three years. George was preceded in death by his wife of 24 years, Rachel Dunivan Lickey Hollins of Winchester, Va.; his brothers, Frank, Alfred Jr. and William Hollins; and his sisters, Virginia Fleshman, Helen Hester and Alice Hollins. George is survived by one brother, Russell (Sue) of Fort Worth, Texas; three devoted children, Kenny Hollins (Alma) of Chesterfield, Va., George H. Hollins Jr. of Greeneville, Tenn. and Kimberly J. Humphries (Russ) of Columbia, S.C.; three loving grandchildren, Trevor, Raye and Shane Humphries, also of Columbia, S.C.; and three adoring stepchildren, Charles Robinson Jr. of Bluemont, Va., Darrell Robinson of Berryville, Va. and Renee Lickey Davis of Westminster, Md. and their families. George was born on February 3, 1933, in Apple Grove, Va. He graduated from Louisa High School in 1950 and went on to serve 20 years active duty in the United States Navy and 10 years in the Reserves. George served aboard the USS Steinaker DDR-863, the USS Muliphen AKA-61 and the USS Eugene A. Greene DDR-711. After the service he worked in textiles in Louisa County and Fork Union. He retired from Disco Sports of Richmond, Va., where he served as the warehouse manager for all three locations. George enjoyed bowling, softball, country music concerts, traveling and cruises. He also enjoyed volunteering at the Lake Anna Rescue Squad, VFW Post 8947 and various ship's reunion organizations. A private graveside service officiated by Rev. Denny Burnette will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery in Mineral, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lake Anna Rescue, P.O. Box 101, Bumpass, Va. 23024. Online guestbook is available at lacyfh.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
'You have to give us more notice': Richmond businesses react to being closed for 2 more weeks
-
Half of people around Richmond aren't wearing masks to go to the store. We counted.
-
Criticism mounts as Virginia includes 15,000 antibody results in COVID-19 testing data
-
'I almost started crying when I saw it': A historic house tied to the Underground Railroad was demolished in Petersburg.
-
WATCH NOW: Northam 'hopeful' students will return to school in fall; read what local school districts are considering