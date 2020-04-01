HOLLOWAY, Gloria Delorise, 65, entered her eternal home on March 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by sister, Dorothy Holloway. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Raymond (Yvonne) and Jarmal (Ronda); sisters, Flora Wynn (Carlton), Cora Scruggs (Linwood), Eliza Glover and Clara Holloway; brother, George Holloway (Ruth); and grandchildren, Colton, Carlton, Yolanda, Tyquan, Justin, Tahlia, Jaiden and Ava; great-grandchildren, Synia, Payten, Courtney, Jordyn, Corryn and Erik; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; and dedicated friends, Dorothy Walker (Alphonso) and Veronica Shelton. She retired from the United States Postal Service with over 46 years of service. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a viewing will be Thursday, April 2, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial private.View online memorial
