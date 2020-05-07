HOLLOWAY, Rebecca "Becky" Brandt, 64, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at her home with her husband Steve by her side. She was the daughter of the late Braswell and Pearl Brandt. She was predeceased by her brothers, Ronald and David Brandt; and her beloved son, Hank. Becky leaves her four sisters, Vicki Wilson (Peter) of Richmond, Betty Owens and Judy Tomlin (Ralph), of Lynchburg and Gina Perry (Jimmy) of Appomattox; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Becky was a proud graduate of Rustburg High School and Lynchburg College, where she received her B.A. in English. She was an exceptional teacher at Heritage High School in Lynchburg, Hugo Owens Middle School in Chesapeake and Douglas Freeman High School in Henrico. In each school setting, Becky put her students first, not only with learning, but with love and respect which she received back twofold. It is difficult to describe the spirit of Beckyshe was the quintessential and loyal friend so many enjoyed. She was a truly caring daughter who cherished her late mother; Becky was the sister who could always be counted on, a devoted mother to her son, and above all else, a loving wife to her soul mate, Steve. They worked to have a happy life full of joy and love, yet weathered every storm that faced them together. In life and in her sickness, Becky taught us all a deeper meaning of character, strength and love. This world will miss a true angel. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. There will be a graveside service in Calvary United Methodist Church cemetery in Stuarts Draft, Va., on Saturday, May 9, at 1 p.m. The family would like to thank Capital Caring Hospice of Richmond, Va., and especially Gretel and Connie. In lieu of flowers, Becky requested memorials be made to the American Cancer Society or the SPCA in her honor.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
-
Labor Law: New state law could make Virginia state courts a hotbed for employment litigation
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US