HOLLOWAY, Robert Mortimer III. A striking figure at 6 foot 5, Robert Mortimer Holloway III was also a towering presence whose charm and charisma drew many to him over the years. "Bob," as he was known, was in the hearts of his friends and family when he passed away on March 27, 2020, at his home in Richmond, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Mortimer Holloway Jr. and Anne Nugent Holloway. Born July 13, 1939, in Richmond, Va., Bob grew up with a passion for history and military regimen. He graduated from Fork Union Military Academy in 1958 where he learned 'Scots' drumming, and later marched in Civil War bands. Bob's stately bearing and his attention to detail came out of these formative years and then later in his passions for horses, boating and a little golf. Long before Navy four-star Admiral William McRaven's graduation speech advising University of Texas graduates to "make your bed" as a way of "getting the day off to a good start," Bob was studiously practicing it. Bob had a quiet, but powerful, way of paying attention to the details in life his home, his dress and uniform for the day, his work, his dog and his beloved friends and family. All of these benefited from his thoughtful attention and care. Bob attended the Richmond Professional Institute (RPI) in Richmond, Va., and was a natural salesman with an early career serving a wide variety of industries. But in his early 40s he was drawn to a life of public service and a farm life in Louisa, Va. Here, he would initiate a long law enforcement career starting as a court bailiff and deputy sheriff. He rose quickly to Chief of Police in Gordonsville and later in Luray, Va. He then marked a long and distinguished career as Chief of Police for the Virginia Bureau of Forensic Science and as Administrative Manager for the Virginia State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. He would carry this life of public service till his final weeks as the most recognized face of security for Summerhill at Stony Point, as well as other prior locations such as the Richmond Times-Dispatch. We will remember Bob's twinkle in his eyes, his zest for life, his great pride in family and his vibrant spirit. We will be reminded of all these things whenever we sip a fine scotch, or we just spend time quietly remembering him. Bob's easy laugh, warmth and enthusiasm for life was infectious and heartfelt. He leaves behind his loving companion, Linda V. Denton of Henrico, Va. His first marriage to Linda Long Holloway ended in divorce and he is survived by his two sons, Rex Holloway (Anne) of Alexandria, Va. and John Holloway of Hughesville, Md., and then later, a daughter from his second marriage, Margaret (Meg) Witherspoon (Jim) of Hampton, Va. Other surviving family includes granddaughters, Rebecca Vokes, Sarah McConville (Colin), Rachel Donohue, Jessica Donohue; and great-grandson, Jayden Donohue. Bob also leaves behind a sister, Diane Heavner of Waynesboro; and her three children, Courtney Davis, Christian Heavner and Bronwyn Heavner; a cousin (like a brother) Tom Holloway (Betsy); and their children, Steve (Janice), Channing, Melissa Lodge (Christian) and Chris (Karen); and other close friends and dear relationships who were part of his life. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date to be determined and, in lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund in Washington, D.C.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Governor's office says 'Phase One' of reopening Virginia 'will not last for two years'; Chesterfield church says it didn't hold large gathering
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…