HOLMAN, BENNIE JR.

HOLMAN, Bennie L. Jr., 83, departed this life July 16, 2019. He retired from Philip Morris November 1, 1990. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie L. Sr. and Minnie G. Holman; his wife, Mary C. Holman; two sons, Melvin and Marvin Holman; daughter, Crystal Ellis; and grandson, Demond Butler. He is survived by three daughters, Sylvia Holman, Cynthia Crenshaw (Lucious) and Theresa Miller; one son, Bennie L. Holman III; four grandchildren, Kenneth Miller, Keshonna Cooper, Wilber Lee Ellis Jr. and Sierra Adkins; four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; sister, Rena Robinson; uncle, Shellie Green; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank Ms. Anna Pitt and the staff of Covenant Columns Manor and Regina Carrington and the staff of Heartland Hospice for the care they provided for the last two years. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where services will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday. Interment Maury Cemetery. Rev. Matthews Quivers officiating. Family and friends assemble at the chapel 1:15 p.m. Monday.