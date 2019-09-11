HOLMES, Evelyn Rainey, 90, went to be with the Lord on September 9, 2019. She joins in heaven her husband of 60 years, Raymond T. Holmes Jr. They were blessed with a rare love that built a foundation for their children and grandchildren and for generations to come. She was also preceded in death by her beloved grandson, Evan Farrar. Evelyn, known as "Ningy" to her grandchildren, lived a beautiful life as a Christian woman who loved everyone as they were. She was admired for her gentle and kind spirit by all who knew her. She is survived by her son, Raymond T. Holmes III (Wendy); daughter, Susan H. Prather (Stuart); son, Robert G. Holmes (Mona); and daughter, Ann H. Farrar (Mark Johnson); eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Woodlake United Methodist Church in Hampton Park, 15640 Hampton Park Drive, Chesterfield, Va., on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. The service will be followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested a donation to her home church, the Trinity United Methodist Church, 9061 Washington Street, Amelia Court House, Va. 23002. Arrangements by Bliley's-Chippenham.View online memorial