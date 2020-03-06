HOLMES, Jean Thomasson, 91, passed peacefully into Jesus' presence March 4, 2020, surrounded by her children. As she did all of her life, she is still enjoying Jesus, her Savior and friend. She was born in South Hill, Va., on April 13, 1928, to Luther and Claudia Thomasson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, H. Randolph Holmes Sr.; and her sister, Elizabeth Sue Propst. She is survived by her daughter, Ann H. Hardin; her son, H. Randolph Holmes Jr. (Michaux); and daughter, Claudia H. Stallings (Scott); her grandchildren, Ben Holmes (Desirea), Drew Holmes (Lindsay) and Laura Holmes Shawley (Joey), Hanna Conaway, Emily Stalling; and great-grandson, James Conaway. She graduated from Longwood College in 1949 and served as a teacher in South Hill Elementary School and South Hill Academy. As founder and proprietor of the Sonshine Book Shop for over 30 years, she loved and prayed for countless friends who became family to her. She was a lifelong member of South Hill United Methodist Church and served in the choir, UMW and as teacher of the Alpha Bible Class for almost 50 years. The family will receive friends and family at Crowder Hite Crews Funeral Home in South Hill from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 3 p.m. at the South Hill United Methodist Church with interment to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Camp Willow Run, 190 Mangum Lane, Littleton, N.C. 27850 or the South Hill United Methodist Church, 105 Franklin St., South Hill, Va. 23970. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Holmes family.View online memorial
