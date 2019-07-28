HOLMES, JOHN JR. "JAY"

HOLMES, John Ray Jr. "Jay," 45, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, after a long and courageous struggle with lung and heart disease. John was preceded in death by his father, John Ray Holmes Sr.; his sister, Susan Holmes Lahmon; and the love of his life, Gina Dowling. He is survived by his mother, Carolyn S. Holmes; his grandmother, Frances K. Holmes; one uncle, five aunts, numerous cousins and many, many friends. John worked for many years as an automotive technician, a profession he loved, most recently at David R. McGeorge Car Company. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Fairmount Christian Church, P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.View online memorial