HOLMES, John T. Sr., departed this life June 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carrie (Rachel) Holmes; and sister, Lucy Griffin. He is survived by two sisters, Alice Coleman and Elsie Surles; three children, Katrina Key (James), John T. Holmes Jr. (Bubba) and Carolyn Parker (Herb); and an extremely devoted niece, Pamela Tucker. He was a man that lived life to the fullest. Rest in peace. Services will be private.View online memorial
