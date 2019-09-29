HOLMES, REV. MARY

HOLMES, Rev. Mary White, 83, of Henrico, departed this life Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Thomas Holmes; parents, Wilbur Franklin and Aleen B. White. She leaves cherished memories to her sons, Donald,Michael (Andria), Robert (Holly) and Paul (Pamela) Holmes; siblings, Ellen White, Helen Josie and Barbara Ross; and host of other loving family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 12 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2705 Hartman St. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.



