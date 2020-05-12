HOLMES, William Thomas, 92, of Richmond, departed this life Thursday, May 7, 2020. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Alethia Holmes; children, Allan Holmes, Cynthia Gates; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Celebration of Life service, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020. Live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial
