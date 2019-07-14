HOLT, Alice Kinker, 76, went to be with the Lord Monday, July 8, 2019, after complications from a fall. Alice was born October 3, 1942, in Richmond, Va., to John Bryant Kinker and Sadie Watson Kinker. She graduated from Manchester High School in 1961 and went on to receive an associate's degree from John Tyler Community College in secondary education. She was a dedicated school secretary to her Elkhart and G.H. Reid Elementary Schools, where she retired with numerous lifetime friends, after over 30 years of service with Richmond City Public Schools. Alice was very active with New Journey Church as well as many other groups of friends around the Richmond and Midlothian areas, including Elkhart, Reid and Manchester schools, the Red Hat Society and countless other friends she met along the way. Alice was loved by all and she returned that love generously. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Sadie Kinker; brother, Curtis Kinker and his wife, Kitty; and daughter, Shannon Sadie Eagles. She is survived by her beloved husband of 35 years, Edwin Wade Holt; son, Anthony B. Eagles (Traci); daughters, Patricia Holt Anderson (Kevin) and Julie M. Holt; grandchildren, Colton (Tiffani), Cayden, Caston and Corrighan Eagles, Amanda White (Keith), Shelby and Hailey Gasque; and great-grandchildren, Aubrey Combellack, Ainsley and Adalynn White; niece, Linda Kinker; nephew, Warren Kinker (Sue); and of course, her Momma Dog. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Francis Hospital and the Community Hospice House for all the loving care that was shown to Alice and our family in her time of need. The family will receive friends 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham Chapel, 6900 Hull Street Road. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m.View online memorial