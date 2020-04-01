HOLT, Betty Lou "Lulee," wife of Henry Winston Holt III of Richmond, daughter of the late Dr. Joseph Reeves White and Frances Lee Merrell White, died peacefully on March 30, 2020, in Richmond. Mrs. Holt was raised in Nashville, Tennessee and educated at Harpeth Hall (Girls Preparatory School), where she was the first student to receive the "all-around athlete award." She then went on to graduate from Holton-Arms Junior College in Washington, D.C., before earning a bachelor's degree from Vanderbilt University in 1957. At Vanderbilt she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority and was the first of three to receive a degree in History of Fine Arts under the tutelage of the late Walter Sharp. After graduation, she served as alumnae advisor for Tri Delts while she worked toward a master's degree in education at George Peabody College and had a one man show of her paintings at the Parthenon and the Andrew Jackson Hotel in Nashville. Later, she pursued her studies in art and painted in Tuscany, Italy; Provence, France; and Greece; and was accepted into and attended the Ecole Nationale Superiere des Beaux-Arts in Paris, France. During the late 1950s she taught seventh grade at Inglewood Elementary School and the Tom Joy School while in Nashville and Fairfield Junior High in Richmond, Va. After her marriage to Winston Holt in 1961, she moved permanently to Richmond where she taught for one year at Brookland Junior High School. She soon became an active member of the community, serving as a member of the Junior League, president of the Junior Board of the Sheltering Arms Hospital, an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church serving as co-chairman of the St. Paul's Church Lenten Luncheons series and chairman of the Richmond Committee of the Robert E. Lee Memorial Association's Friends of Stratford. In addition to her husband of 58 years, Mrs. Holt is survived by her son, Henry Winston Holt IV and his wife, Jennifer Turk Holt, of Darien, Connecticut; her daughter, Elizabeth Neely Holt McNulty and her husband, Richard James McNulty, of Hanover, New Hampshire; as well as five grandchildren, Lillian Mason McNulty, Sophie Lee Holt, Isabelle Caperton Holt, Braxton Holt McNulty and Virginia Neely Holt. She is also survived by a brother, George Ranson White; and numerous nieces and nephews. In light of recent events, no funeral service will be held at this time, but a memorial service will be planned at some point in the near future. Burial in Hollywood Cemetery will be private. Memorial gifts may be made to Sheltering Arms Foundation, 140 Eastshore Drive, Suite 200, Glen Allen, Va. 23059 or the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23220.View online memorial
