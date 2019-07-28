HOLT, Charles "Shawn" "DeCo Slush" DeShawn, was born November 9, 1996, and left us July 18, 2019. Shawn loved many things. Taco Bell, Space Jam, animals, hot sauce, Abraham Lincoln and the Grinch to name but a few, but most of all, he loved his two boys, Poe and Ezra. Every fiber of his being radiated love toward them. He was an amazing father and son. He was an Eagle Scout, a graphic artist, a musician, a uni-cyclist and was excelling in his career as he did with everything he was passionate about. Shawn loved the ocean and the crisp autumn air. He found beauty in everything. His soul was imbued with a huge heart, a sharp sarcastic wit, an enormous sense of humor and a creative style first evidenced in an enviable head of hair. Shawn was a loyal friend and a patient listener with intelligence beyond his years. We are all better people for spending time in his presence. We will hold you in our hearts forever. Shawn leaves behind his beautiful children, Poe and Ezra. His mother who adored him, Kelly (Masashi). His siblings, Atlas, Zayda and Jamie (Darius). His grandmothers Regina and Carol. His nephew, Blake. His Uncle D (Lanie); and his best friends, Kenny, Michael and Colton. Shawn is now with his grandfather, Charlie. We are so grateful for every second we had with you. We will love, miss and honor you always. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.View online memorial