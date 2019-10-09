HOLT, Katherine "Kathy" Hall, 62, of Chesterfield County, Va. Kathy's soul left her earthly body on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 11:32 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Two side-by-side plots. Details: judybcrothers@gmail.com
HANOVER MAUSOLEUM TANDEM $10,000 804-779-2771