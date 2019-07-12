HOLT, Maria May, 66, of Richmond, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas Morris Holt and May Thayer Holt; and brother, Douglas "Mac" Morris Holt Jr. She is survived by her sisters, Mary Catherine Holt Washington and husband, Tom, Elizabeth Holt Jefferson and husband, Perry; sister-in-law, Mimi Devenney Holt; and the loves of her life, six nieces and nephews, Douglas Jefferson and wife, Ashley, Phillip Jefferson and wife, Katie, Grace Jefferson, Luke Jefferson, Harrison Holt and Clare Washington. Maria graduated from George Wythe High School in 1971 and attended Longwood College. She worked professionally for 34 years at the Department of Health Professions and the State Board of Nursing, retiring in 2010. The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Grace and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 7 N. Laurel St. Interment to follow in Hollywood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Make-A-Wish Foundation, 2810 N. Parham Rd., #302, Richmond, Va. 23942.View online memorial