HOLT, VIRGINIA ELIZABETH

HOLT, Virginia Elizabeth Green, of Richmond, passed away unexpectedly October 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lewis Holt; and son, James Thomas Green. Surviving are her devoted and loving son, Kyle K. Holt; five sisters, Sylvia Talbert (David), Jean Satchell, Loretta Harvey (Harry), Paulette Bradley and Marilyn Hinton (Joey); two brothers, Alfonso Green and Levi Gholson; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Monday, November 11, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Dr. Charles Tillman officiating. Interment private. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.