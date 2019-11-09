HOLT, Virginia Elizabeth Green, of Richmond, passed away unexpectedly October 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lewis Holt; and son, James Thomas Green. Surviving are her devoted and loving son, Kyle K. Holt; five sisters, Sylvia Talbert (David), Jean Satchell, Loretta Harvey (Harry), Paulette Bradley and Marilyn Hinton (Joey); two brothers, Alfonso Green and Levi Gholson; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Monday, November 11, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Dr. Charles Tillman officiating. Interment private. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial