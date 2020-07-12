HOLTON, Michael Lamont, departed this life July 6, 2020. Michael is survived by his grandmother, Willetta Coles; parents, Dontae Holton and Curtis Stevens; sister, Keaira Link (Christopher); brothers, Zorin (Tiarra) and Thomas Holton; children, Isaiah, Kain and Kaydence; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service of remembrance will be private.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
