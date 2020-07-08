HOLTZ, Geny Valdrighi, 79, of Ashland, passed away on July 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Josephine and Stephen Valdrighi; brothers, Stephen Valdrighi, Ralph Valdrighi. She is survived by her husband, Richard "Dick" L. Holtz Sr.; daughters, Kathy Heider (Bob), Sharon Carroll (Tim), Carol Hudson (Greg), Linda Pye (Brent); son, Rick Holtz (Lindsay); granddaughters, Abby (John), Claire, Sarah (Ryan), Lauren, Emily, Jordan, Dana, Heather, Lily; grandsons, Patrick (Kristin), Tyler, Cole, Seth; great-grandchildren, Javen, Breelyn, Ava; sister, Anna Deagle; as well as many, many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Geny, along with her husband, owned H. J. Holtz and Son, Inc. painting and wallpapering contracting company for 44 years. She was an active member of the Richmond area Painting and Decorating Contractors of America. She was born in Richmond, Va., to Italian parents who made a life for their family in the United States. She attended Saint Gertrude High School, Class of 1958. She was a member of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond and attended St. Benedict Catholic Church, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, St. Michael Catholic Church, St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and most recently, St. Anne's Catholic Church. Geny loved visiting or sharing a meal with her family and friends to celebrate a holiday or special occasion. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, with a Rosary service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be offered at Saint Benedict Catholic Church on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to VCU Massey Cancer Center, 401 College Street, Richmond, Va. 23298. The Rosary service and the Funeral Mass will be live-streamed at Blileys.com/Obituaries/Tribute Wall.View online memorial
