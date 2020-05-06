HOOD, Paul B., 86, of the Westham area of Richmond, died at home on Monday, April 27, 2020. Paul began his long, generous, loving and humor-filled life in Washington, Pennsylvania. He attended Millbrook Prep School and then attended his beloved Penn State University, graduating with a degree in English. It was at PSU that he met, Molly, his wife and best friend of 63 years. Paul's career was devoted to enabling non-profit organizations fulfill their missions. He was Director of Development at Chatham Hall, Sweet Briar College, Muhlenberg College and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. He used this expertise to help found Jennings, Hood & Associates consulting practice, and served as one of the founding members of the Bumbershoot Society. Paul was also a dedicated Rotarian for 46 years. Although he loved his career, it was in his personal life that his light was truly able to shine. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a longtime member of Hermitage Country Club, where he could often be seen walking down the fairways with his carry-bag over his shoulder. He and Molly invested much of their leisure hours growing perfect rose bushes, creating a welcoming visiting spot for all the different species of birds they could identify, and of course, traveling to State College as often as they could each Fall during their years as Penn State season ticket holders. Paul and Molly traveled the world, chronicling their adventures through stories, photographs and the occasional Limerick (most of which cannot be printed here). In addition to Molly; Paul is survived by his two sons, Charlie and Jon; his daughter-in-law, Margaret; his grandchildren, Katy, Phillip, Jonathan Jr. and Madeleine; as well as his great-granddaughter, Zoey. If Paul were to read this far, he would be the first to stand, clink a glass to get everyone's attention and ask aloud as he recounted, "Why are we making all this fuss, when some of the most famous people in the world never got a dinner" A Celebration of Paul's Life will be arranged at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
City of Richmond employee dies from COVID-19
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
-
ESPN's Alex Smith documentary pulls no punches in showing a gruesome injury - and courageous recovery