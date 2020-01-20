HOOKE, Nancy Yvonne and Dr. James Frederick. Nancy Yvonne, 80, passed away peacefully on on January 10, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was closely followed by her husband of 54 years, Dr. James Frederick Hooke, 85, on January 12. They are survived by their daughter, Mary; son, David; daughter-in-law, Dusty; and granddaughter, Amber. Her love of life and his dry wit will be missed.View online memorial
