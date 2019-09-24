HOOKER, Bettie Louise, 80, of Powhatan, Va., passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at her home. She was born January 16, 1939, in Bastian, Va., the daughter of the late Thurman and Nora Dunn Kidd. She attended Red Lane Baptist Church and enjoyed sewing and quilting. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy J. Hooker Jr.; and two brothers, Ronald Kidd and Willard Kidd. Left to cherish her memory are her sons and daughter-in-law, Mark and Heidi Hooker and Jonathan Hooker; two special grandchildren, Shelby and Abigail; one brother and sister-in-law, Lewis and Nina Kidd; brothers-in-law, Nelson Vest and Bob Mullins; sisters-in-law, Barbara Kidd, Beth Kidd, Olena and Jack Cunningham and Juanita McGuire. Funeral services are planned for Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Tom Maurer officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Carter Cemetery. The Hooker family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.View online memorial