HOOKER, Elizabeth Wilburn, a longtime resident of the Richmond area, died Friday, the 10th of January, at her home in Cedarfield Retirement Community. Born in 1928 in Union, S.C., Beth received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Westhampton College in 1949. She taught school for a number of years in Richmond. She was married to Dr. Raymond Cottrell Hooker Jr. until his death in 1995. She was a former beauty queen and concert pianist. She was a longtime member of River Road Church, Baptist, where she served for many years as a deacon. She enjoyed golf, bridge and being with family and friends. She was very active right up until shortly before her death. She is survived by her four children, Raymond Cottrell Hooker III (Debbie) of Durham, N.C., David Cheatham Hooker (Patricia) of Richmond, Virginia, Elizabeth Hooker Schad (Robert) of Toronto, Canada, Dr. Edmond Anderson Hooker (Theresa) of Cincinnati, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Pamela Bonner, Timothy Hooker, Jonathan Hooker, Sean Hooker, Michael Schad, Katie Hooker, Emily Hooker, Maria Hooker, Edmond Hooker and Bruce Prince; seven great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Abigail, Olivia, Matthew, Ewan, Bruce and Thomas; one niece, Nancy Stratford; and two nephews, David Wilburn and Timothy Wilburn. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Elizabeth Askew Wilburn; her brother, David Wilburn; and her niece, Lynn Wilburn. Memorial gifts may be made to the River Road Church, Baptist and Crossover Ministry. Memorial services will be held at River Road Church, Baptist, on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. Reception to follow at The Country Club of Virginia-Westhampton.View online memorial
HOOKER, ELIZABETH
To plant a tree in memory of ELIZABETH HOOKER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.