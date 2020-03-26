HOOKER, Marlene Elizabeth Hyde, 84, of Gastonia, passed away March 18, 2020. Marlene was born in Lansing, Michigan 84 years ago. The first child of Keith and Irene Hyde, she grew up in Burnips, Michigan next door to Hudsonville Creamery. Marlene's family had the only oil business in Salem Township as the oil boom began. Marlene went to old Burnips School. When there was a bus available, she went to St. Mary's School, boarded at Marywood Academy in Grand Rapids. When Marlene graduated from Hudsonville High School, she drove trucks for her father's business and went to secretarial school. Marlene married Willis Hooker (divorced) and together they adopted Julie and James from Blodgett Christian Home for Children in Grand Rapids. She was involved in various organizations, such as Junior Achievement and Jaycee's of Grand Rapids. Marlene worked with Amway and Weight Watchers of Dallas, Texas. She eventually made her career in becoming a realtor in Midlothian, Virginia. Her pride and joy were her children and four grandchildren: daughter, Julie (Frank) Craig of Gastonia, N.C.; and son, James (Ruth) Hooker of Chesterfield County, Virginia; granddaughters, Sydney Craig, Mallory Craig, Carly Craig and Kacee Hooker. Marlene has five siblings, Kay Genther (Leroy (deceased) of Caledonia, Mich., Bruce (Mary Jane) Hyde of Byron Center, Mich., Robert (deceased) (Gerri) Hyde of Meridianville, Ala., Doris (Chuck) Melberg of Duluth, Minn. and Janice (John) Inghram of Grand Rapids, Mich. She had many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly! Memorials may be made to Community Foundation of Gaston County, 1201 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, N.C. 28054, in her name. Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Hooker family.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Thousands of Liberty students expected to return to campus amid coronavirus outbreak
-
A list of essential and nonessential businesses in Virginia, according to the governor
-
UPDATE: 100 new cases of coronavirus in Virginia and four more deaths reported
-
Virginia ABC allowing all restaurants with on-premises licenses to sell wine and beer to go. Could cocktails be next?
-
UPDATED: Richmond restaurants that are open for takeout, curbside delivery or delivery