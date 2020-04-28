HOOTEN, Ronald "Ron" Dean, 75, passed away April 23, 2020, surrounded by his family in Richmond, Virginia. He was preceded in death by parents, Royce Porter Hooten and Mary Dean Hooten; and sister, Shirley. Survivors include wife, Patricia Hooten; sons, Bryan (Anna-Claire) Hooten and Kirk Hooten; daughter, Claire (Edward) Prendergast; three grandchildren, Josephine, Marie and Edward Prendergast; and brothers, Byron (Sandy), Tom (Emily), John (Marsha) and Joe (Shelley) Hooten. A native of Florala, Alabama, Ron received his undergraduate degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, where he studied music education. He earned a Master of Music degree and a Doctor of Arts degree from the University of Mississippi. Ron taught in the public schools in Clinton, Mississippi and College Park, Georgia, and was Assistant Director of Bands at the University of North Alabama. For 30 years, he served as Director of Bands at Birmingham-Southern College and was elected president of the Alabama Music Educators Association. A courtside fixture at Birmingham-Southern basketball games, he directed the mighty BSC Pep Band and cheered the team on season after season. He could simultaneously conduct "The Pink Panther" or "Vehicle" while watching all the action on the court, never missing a beat. His January Interim music class was a campus favorite for students learning to play an instrument for the first time and came to be known as "Tootin' for Hooten." An accomplished trombonist, Ron could also transform a garden hose into a musical instrument, wield a mean ping-pong paddle and lure trophy-sized large-mouth bass from the depths of any lake or pond. Thoughtful, patient, kind and unflappable, he was devoted to his children and grandchildren and would literally travel halfway around the world to help one of them. Ron never missed a school program, band concert, piano recital, basketball game, soccer match, art show, Girl Scout pinning, theatrical performance or awards ceremony. The advice his children always heard upon leaving the house was, "make good decisions." Ron appreciated all kinds of music, but his favorite bands featured his son and son-in-law No BS! Brass, Bio Ritmo and Mikrowaves. He left us far too soon, but his lifelong practice (to the consternation of his slow-moving family) was always to arrive early. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and former students. Due to current restrictions, a private family service is planned for now. Online condolences can be made at blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to rpseducationfoundation.org or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
