HOPE, EVERETTE "BOOT"

HOPE, Mr. Everette Leroy "Boot," 52, entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Edna Hope; and his brother, James "Dick" Hope. He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Aniya Hope and Shameka Carroll (Samuel); one son, CW Hopkins (Ashley); his life partner, Melissa Carroll; one granddaughter, Jalayah Hopkins and siblings, Thelma Glymph, Ronald (Laverne), Angela Allen (Wayne), Alan (Janet), Elliotte (Brenda), Malcolm(Cyndi) and Eric (Sabrina). His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 994 Three Chopt Rd., Manakin-Sabot, Va. 23103. Reverend Emanuel Harris officiating.View online memorial