HOPE, Minnie R., entered eternal rest on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She leaves one daughter, Michelle Moore of Kent, Ohio; one brother, Jasper M. Boomer (Tina) of Centreville, Va.; three sisters, Dora L. B. Stuart of Washington, D.C., Veldesta B. Evans of Leesburg, Va. and Priscilla Clayborne of Mechanicsville, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains may be viewed on Friday, January 3, 2020, 10 a.m. at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, Va., private.View online memorial
