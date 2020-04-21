HOPKINS, ANNE

HOPKINS, Anne Marie King, departed this life April 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cassandra R. Hopkins. She is survived by her husband, Nathaniel W. Hopkins Sr.; daughter, Deborah Thompson (Duck); three sons, Nathaniel Jr. (Veronica), Broderick (Sheila) and LaMont Hopkins Sr. (Thealisa); two sisters, Blanche Jones (Thomas) and Ethel Battle; brother-in-law, Leonard Hopkins Sr.; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; a host of cousins, including one devoted, Beulah Bell; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place from 12 to 8 p.m. on both Wednesday, April 22, 2020 and Thursday, April 23, 2020. Funeral services will be private.

