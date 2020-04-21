HOPKINS, Anne Marie King, departed this life April 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cassandra R. Hopkins. She is survived by her husband, Nathaniel W. Hopkins Sr.; daughter, Deborah Thompson (Duck); three sons, Nathaniel Jr. (Veronica), Broderick (Sheila) and LaMont Hopkins Sr. (Thealisa); two sisters, Blanche Jones (Thomas) and Ethel Battle; brother-in-law, Leonard Hopkins Sr.; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; a host of cousins, including one devoted, Beulah Bell; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place from 12 to 8 p.m. on both Wednesday, April 22, 2020 and Thursday, April 23, 2020. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
