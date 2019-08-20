HOPKINS, Betty, was born on March 9, 1927, and actively transitioned from this life on July 22, 2019. Betty was a wonderful, kind and loving wife, mother and grandmommy. Betty grew up in Northfork, West Virginia. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa honors from Westhampton College, Richmond, Va. She met her loving and devoted husband Jim, fondly known as "Hoppy," while in college. She had a lengthy career in education and retired as a media specialist. Betty was an avid golfer, loved to travel, always knitting and ready to do anything. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, James B. Hopkins; son, Jim Hopkins; and daughter, Jeanne Maples (David); and her grandchildren, Callie Feller (Ross) and Sam Hopkins. A private family service was held in the memorial gardens at The Brandermill Church in Midlothian, Va. Donations in Betty's name can be made online to brandermillchurch.org.View online memorial