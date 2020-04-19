HOPKINS, GLORIA

HOPKINS, Ms. Gloria, age 81, of Richmond, departed this life April 13, 2020. She is survived by four sons, Ralph Hopkins (Carolyn), Bruce Hopkins, Delano Jackson Sr. and Jeffery Jackson; 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandsons, a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Memorial service later. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
-
Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, an 'extraordinary spiritual and community leader,' dies from illness related to COVID-19
-
UPDATED: Richmond family — including 5 siblings who attended Randolph-Macon — to compete on 'Shark Tank'
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial Park - 2 cemetery plots and vaults valued at $8,590 but will sell for $6,000 C…