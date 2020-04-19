HOPKINS, GLORIA

HOPKINS, Ms. Gloria, age 81, of Richmond, departed this life April 13, 2020. She is survived by four sons, Ralph Hopkins (Carolyn), Bruce Hopkins, Delano Jackson Sr. and Jeffery Jackson; 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandsons, a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Memorial service later. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.

