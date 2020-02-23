HOPKINS, J. Dale, passed away February 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by the love of his life, Sally; three sons, Ricky, Jeff (Melody), Bobby (Kristin); four grandchildren, Jacob, Tori, Holli, Kate; two great-grandchildren, Coleman and Natalie. He was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. Dale was a member of the Louisa Lions Club for 50 years, the mayor of Louisa for 13 years (some of his friends still call him mayor). He loved to have a good time with family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him. Graveside memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Hillcrest Cemetery Columbarium Louisa, Va. Please visit the online guestbook at www.woodwardfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Watch: Pilot lands world's largest passenger plane sideways during massive storm in London
-
144-year-old Watkins Nurseries files for bankruptcy protection; foreclosure auction canceled
-
Inmate dies at Riverside Regional Jail
-
Chesterfield Sen. Amanda Chase announces run for governor
-
Sources: Councilwoman Kimberly Gray to run for Richmond mayor
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery lots available. Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, VA. Garden of the Apostles, sec…