HOPKINS, James "Jimmy," 67, of Lanexa, passed away September 23, 2019. A Richmond native, he graduated from Huguenot High School and served in the U.S. Navy. Jimmy worked for Wilson Transportation and then Yellow Corporation, where he retired as a supervisor in 2014. He loved his family, friends, fishing, hunting and his tractor. He is survived by his wife, Pam; sons, Jeff and Earl; his sister, Barbara (Mike Joynes); their sons, Mike (Alison), Stephen (Marcie) and Kevin; his brother, Lindsey (Debbie); their daughters, Dana (Sheldon) and Tracey (Brett); and niece, Caroline (Mike). A celebration of Jimmy's life will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, September 29, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd.