HOPKINS, Linda Jones, 72, of 8515 Lincoln Rd., Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on September 22, 2019, in Nags Head, N.C. She looked forward to going on her favorite vacation every year. She is with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Linda was the rock of her family and she will be forever missed. She was preceded in death by her son, James Hopkins; and grandson, Raymond Landi. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 37 years, Gregory Hopkins; children, Debra Landi, Daniel Salmon (Renee), Melinda Hopkins; grandson, Caleb; brother, Ronald Jones (Kay Parker); niece, Bettina Jean; nephew, Ronald Jones Jr.; and lifelong friend, Diane Johnson. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home-Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, where a funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday. Entombment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Atlee Church, 7171 Verdi Ln., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.View online memorial