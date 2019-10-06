HOPKINS, Margaret Marie, 77, of Richmond, departed this life Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nathaniel and Gennian Broadie. She leaves cherished memories to her husband, Calvin Hopkins; son, three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 12 to 8 p.m., Monday, October 7, 2019. Celebration of Life service, 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at March Funeral Home. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial