HOPKINS, Mary Lou Bagby, 72, of Richmond, died peacefully Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A native of Louisa County, she was a graduate of Louisa County High School and attended Mary Washington College. She is survived by her son, R. Thomas Hopkins and his wife, Jill Hopkins; her sister, Georgianna B. Proffitt; nephews, Gregory W. Proffitt and Richard B. Proffitt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Hopkins. A private interment was held March 27, 2020, in Hillcrest Cemetery, Louisa, Va. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. The family would like to thank the Bon Secours Cancer Institute for the excellent care Lou received from Dr. William J. Irvin Jr. and his staff. Special thanks go to Companion Extraordinaire for their compassion and outstanding service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bon Secours Cancer Institute Fund, c/o Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation, 5008 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23230 or online at www.bsvaf.org.View online memorial
